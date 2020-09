Richard Peterson, 47, of Wellsboro, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at his home. He was born on Oct. 4, 1972 in Merriam, Kansas, the son of C. Wesley Peterson and Christine (Adcox) Augsten. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com