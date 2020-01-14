|
Richard "Rick" Smith, 57, of Galeton, passed away Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020 at UPMC Cole Hospital, Coudersport.
Born Nov. 15, 1962, in Hornell, N.Y., he was a son of James (Peggy) Smith of Homosassa, Fla., who survives, and the late Betty (Hyde) Gross. Rick was a member of the 1980 graduating class of the Galeton Area High School and earned an Associates Degree in Structural Engineering from PennTech in Williamsport. On Sept. 20, 1986 at St. Bibiana's Catholic Church in Galeton, he married the former Holly Hoza who survives.
Rick worked as a draftsman for Steel Art in Galeton for many years. He was a member of the Galeton Moose, enjoyed riding bicycle, hunting, fishing and traveling, and was a coach for various sports for both boys and girls. He had a great passion and skill for mentoring young people through athletics.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Holly, are two sons, Logan Smith, Charlotte, N.C. and Mitchell Smith, Galeton; a daughter, Mckenzie (Luke Knapp) Smith, Elkins, W.Va.; two brothers, Larry (Denise) Smith, Galeton and Tracy (Jennifer) Gross, Williamsport; nephews, Brent and Erick Smith, Connor, Spencer, and Preston Gross and Michael and Geoffrey Proctor; a niece, Shaleigh Proctor; a great-nephew, Dane Michael; his mother and father-in-law, Mike and Marial Hoza; and a sister-in-law, Michele (Scott) Proctor.
Family and friends may call at the Hess Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Galeton, on Sunday, Jan. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. and on Monday, Jan. 13, from 10 to 11 a.m. A Funeral Service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Tom Brown officiating. Interment will be made in the West Hill Cemetery, Galeton. Memorial contributions may be made to the Patterson Cancer Center or Family House Shadyside, 5245 Centre Ave. Pittsburgh, PA 15232.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 20, 2020