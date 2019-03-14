Richard Stein, 92, of Wellsboro, passed away at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital Monday, March 11, 2019.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard Stein.
He was born Aug. 19, 1926 in Passaic, N.J., a son of Isador and Sadie Stein.
Richard was the husband of the late Arlene Belle Stein who preceded him in death in 2010.
He was a high school physics teacher in New Rochelle, N.Y. and a veteran who served during WWII and loved his family, all kinds of education, and listening to his wife play the harp.
Richard is survived by his sons, Harvey and his wife Vered Stein of Jerusalem, Steven Stein of Mansfield; a daughter, Harriet Stein and her husband Mark Rubin of New York, N.Y.; five grandchildren, Rebecca and Lila Rubin, Alex and Eli Stein and Yonathon Post-Stein. He was predeceased by his wife and a brother Howard.
A graveside service will be held Sunday, March 17, at 1:30 p.m. at Sharon Gardens, 273 Lakeview Ave., Valhalla, NY 10595.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 21, 2019