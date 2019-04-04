|
Richard "Dick" William Ford, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 1, 2019, at the UPMC Soldiers & Sailors Hospital in Wellsboro.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RICHARD WILLIAM "DICK" FORD.
He married the love of his life, Anne (Coolidge) Ford, on Oct. 7, 1951, and shared nearly 68 years of marriage together. He was born on Sept. 22, 1925, in Covington, the son of the late Roy and Cytheria (Blair) Ford.
Dick served our country as a Radar Navigator with the United States Air Force during portions of World War II, and the Korean War, performing 28 missions over North Korea. He was a faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro for over 60 years, and held many positions throughout those years, including Elder and Trustee. He was also a devoted member of the Rotary Club of Wellsboro for 61 years and was a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow Award. Dick was a charter member of the Wellsboro Parks and Recreation executive committee and served for 35 years. He was honored to receive the Neal Mosher Award. Dick also served on the Board of Directors for the North Central Motor Company for many years.
Dick obtained his Bachelor of Science Degree in Ceramic Engineering from Penn State University. After working at a couple of glass factories, including Thatcher Glass in Elmira, N.Y., he joined his father Roy Ford as owners of the Wellsboro Candy Company. After selling the Wellsboro Candy Company in 1973, he joined Commonwealth Bank as the Wellsboro Branch Manager and Vice President, retiring on July 5, 1991.
Dick played baseball in high school and was inducted into the Tioga County Sports Hall of Fame in 1988. He also played baseball at Penn State, and in the semi-pro Tri-County league. He was also a Little League coach and umpire for many years. Dick was a huge sports fan. He loved cheering on his beloved Red Sox baseball and Penn State football teams. He was also an avid golfer.
Dick will be dearly missed by family and friends for his incredible sense of humor and unrivaled ability to tell a good story. He was also known to love a good slice of pie, or two. Dick was very appreciative of his home helpers, Lorraine Nearing and Amy Hoffman.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Anne (Coolidge) Ford, of Wellsboro, sons, Rick Ford (Kasey), of Plano, Texas, and Ron Ford (Jill), of Lakeway, Texas; daughter, Karen Ford (Ken), of Piscataway, N.J.; four grandchildren, Ryan Ford, Garrett Ford, Allison Davidson (Aaron) and Courtney Ford; several nieces, nephews and cousins; and many dear friends.
In addition to his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his sister, Jean Houser, and step-mother, Doris (Patterson) Storms Ford.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Dick's name to either the Wellsboro Rotary Club, PO Box 961, Wellsboro, PA 16901, or the Tioga County Homeless Initiative, 2580 Charleston Road, Mansfield, PA 16933.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Saturday, April 6, from 11 a.m. until 12 noon, at the First Presbyterian Church of Wellsboro, 130 Main St., Wellsboro. Dick's memorial service will immediately follow visitation at 12 noon, with Pastor Michael Birbeck officiating. Burial will take place in Wellsboro Cemetery. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Dick, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 4 to Apr. 10, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|