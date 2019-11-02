|
|
Rickey J. "Rick" Smith, 61, of Wellsboro, died on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019.
He was born on June 25, 1958 in Blossburg, a son of the late Clarence W. and Anna (Hughes) Smith. Rick was employed by Fisher Mining Company for 38 years and enjoyed watching NASCAR and the races at Woodhull Raceway, listening to country music and he loved being outdoors.
Rick is survived by his companion, Sherry Starkweather of Wellsboro; son, Jason (Maria) Smith of Timmonsville, S.C.; four brothers: Richard (Katie) Smith of Wellsboro, Gene Smith of Wellsboro, Thomas (Bonnie) Smith of Mansfield, Bernard (Betty) Smith of Wellsboro; four grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by three brothers and a sister.
Friends may call on Friday, Nov. 1, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., www.carletonfh.com Wellsboro. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2, at the funeral home at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Dennis B. Crumb officiating. Interment will be in the Niles Valley Cemetery, Middlebury Center.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 2 to Nov. 8, 2019