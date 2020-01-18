|
|
Rita C. Grinnan, 78, of Wellsboro, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020 at her home.
She was born on May 8, 1941 in Philadelphia, a daughter of Leon and Katheryn Eveland. Rita married Daniel R. Grinnan on Aug. 25, 1971. She was the medical records director for Charles Cole Memorial Hospital. She had also worked for Chestnut Hill, Frankfort, and Norristown Hospitals. Rita enjoyed sewing and collecting dolls.
Rita is survived by her husband; four children, E. Russell Wiemer of Doylestown; Robert Wiemer of Quakertown; Kathryn Grinnan of Wellsboro; and Patrick Grinnan of Mansfield; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and two sisters, Anne Pursell of Ambler, and Mary Jobeck of Warminster. She was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, David and Daniel; a grandson, David; and a brother, James Eveland.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 1948 E. Third St. Williamsport, PA 17701. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 18 to Jan. 23, 2020