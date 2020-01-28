|
Rita H. Bolt, 89, of Mansfield, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Broad Acres Health and Rehab. Center in Wellsboro. She shared 42 years of marriage with her late husband, David M. Bolt, prior to his passing in 1991. She was born on Sept. 10, 1930, daughter of the late Lyle and Beulah (Shellman) Vance.
Rita took great pride in being a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She was a longtime member of Bakerburg Community Church and the Child Evangelism Fellowship. She also enjoyed her sports, frequently watching baseball and her favorite NASCAR drivers, Bill and Chase Elliot. Rita's loving and kind-hearted nature will be dearly missed by family and friends.
Surviving are her five sons, Michael (Barbara) Bolt, of Ann Arbor, Mich., Steve (Cheryl) Bolt, of Covington, Garry (Violet) Bolt, of Ypsilanti, Mich., Terry (Linda) Bolt, of Milan, Mich., Christopher (Toni) Bolt, of Millerton; 14 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Rodgers Vance, of Tioga; several nieces, nephews and dear friends.
In addition to her parents and husband, David, she was preceded in death by her brother, Wayne (wife, Rosie, survives), and her sister and brother-in-law, Shari and Richard Cole.
Memorial contributions can be made in Rita's name to the Bakerburg Community Church, 197 Gray Valley Road, Mainesburg, PA 16932.
Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 11 a.m.–12 noon at Wilston Funeral Home, 130 S. Main Street, Mansfield. Rita's funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 12 noon, with Pastor Paul Brinkley officiating. Burial will take place in the State Road Cemetery and all are invited to a luncheon, 1 p.m., at the Bakerburg Community Church following services. www.wilstonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020