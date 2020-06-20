ROBERT A. MCGUINN
1958 - 2020
Robert A. McGuinn, 61, of Mansfield, passed away on Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born on Dec. 25, 1958 in Bedford, a son of Thomas and Geraldine (Clark) McGuinn. In honoring Robert's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, is assisting the family. Memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to assist with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 20 to Jul. 2, 2020.
