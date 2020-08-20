Robert A. Putman, 58, of Wellsboro, passed away Sunday Aug. 16, 2020 in his home. Born June 21, 1962 in Wellsboro, to Otto and Helen (Sechrist) Putman, Robert grew up in the Wellsboro area and worked as a commercial building inspector for the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry.
He was a Grand Master Mason at Ossea Lodge 602 in Galeton, and was active in the Coudersport Consistry. Robert was a MOPAR enthusiast, enjoyed family genealogy, travelling and reading and was an accomplished woodworker.
Robert is survived by a brother, Thomas Putman, Sr. (Debra) of Harrisburg; three sisters, Betty Smith (Bernard) of Wellsboro, Rosie Heck (Gene) of Wellsboro and Peggy Davis of Derby, Kansas; several nieces and nephews and a special friend, "Olivia."
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to Robert's life at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the West Branch Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. To share a condolence or memory, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.