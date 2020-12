Robert C. Cook, 83, of Tioga, died on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020. He was born on March 6, 1937 in Lancaster, a son of the late John and Ada (Fawber) Cook. Robert served in the U.S. Army and was a private detective for many years. Services will be private and are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com