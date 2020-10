Robert C. Tears, 85, of Ulysses, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in UPMC Hamot, Erie. Burial will be in Lakeview Cemetery, Penn Yan, N.Y. Memorials may be made to the Experimental Aircraft Association, P.O. Box 3086, Oshkosh, WI, 54903-3086 or at www.eaa.org. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.