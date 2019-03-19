Robert E. Crane, 78, of Elkland, passed away in his home March 13, 2019. He was born on June 16, 1940 in Blossburg, the son of Richard and Victoria (Weiskopff) Crane. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made to Kenyon Funeral Home 214 West Main Street Elkland, PA 16920 to help with funeral expenses. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019