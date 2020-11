Robert E. "Bob" Taynton Jr., 87, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at UPMC - Wellsboro.Bob was born on April 12, 1933 in Wellsboro, the son of the late Robert E. and Lillian (Olmsted) Taynton. He was married to the late Mary Ann Taynton.Bob was a truck driver and owned and operated Taynton's Trucking with his father, for many years. Bob served in the National Guard for eight years.He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wellsboro and the Tyoga Country Club, Wellsboro. Bob enjoyed golfing and travelling to Myrtle Beach for the winters.Bob is survived by a daughter, Kelly (Jack) Welch of Apollo Beach, Fla.; sons, Doug (Maria) Taynton of Spring Hill, Fla.; Steve (Pam) Carlton of China Grove, N.C.; a brother, Tom Taynton of Florida; a sister, Linda Hinkle of Wellsboro; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelly Taynton and sisters, Bonnie Farrell and Betty Whittendale.In keeping with Bob's wishes, there will be no visitation and a private burial will be held at a later date.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Bob or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.