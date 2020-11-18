1/
ROBERT E. "BOB" TAYNTON JR.
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ROBERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert E. "Bob" Taynton Jr., 87, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at UPMC - Wellsboro.
Bob was born on April 12, 1933 in Wellsboro, the son of the late Robert E. and Lillian (Olmsted) Taynton. He was married to the late Mary Ann Taynton.
Bob was a truck driver and owned and operated Taynton's Trucking with his father, for many years. Bob served in the National Guard for eight years.
He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wellsboro and the Tyoga Country Club, Wellsboro. Bob enjoyed golfing and travelling to Myrtle Beach for the winters.
Bob is survived by a daughter, Kelly (Jack) Welch of Apollo Beach, Fla.; sons, Doug (Maria) Taynton of Spring Hill, Fla.; Steve (Pam) Carlton of China Grove, N.C.; a brother, Tom Taynton of Florida; a sister, Linda Hinkle of Wellsboro; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelly Taynton and sisters, Bonnie Farrell and Betty Whittendale.
In keeping with Bob's wishes, there will be no visitation and a private burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Bob or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 18 to Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved