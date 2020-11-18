Robert E. "Bob" Taynton Jr., 87, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, Nov. 13, 2020 at UPMC - Wellsboro.
Bob was born on April 12, 1933 in Wellsboro, the son of the late Robert E. and Lillian (Olmsted) Taynton. He was married to the late Mary Ann Taynton.
Bob was a truck driver and owned and operated Taynton's Trucking with his father, for many years. Bob served in the National Guard for eight years.
He was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, Wellsboro and the Tyoga Country Club, Wellsboro. Bob enjoyed golfing and travelling to Myrtle Beach for the winters.
Bob is survived by a daughter, Kelly (Jack) Welch of Apollo Beach, Fla.; sons, Doug (Maria) Taynton of Spring Hill, Fla.; Steve (Pam) Carlton of China Grove, N.C.; a brother, Tom Taynton of Florida; a sister, Linda Hinkle of Wellsboro; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
In addition to his wife and parents, Bob was preceded in death by a daughter, Shelly Taynton and sisters, Bonnie Farrell and Betty Whittendale.
In keeping with Bob's wishes, there will be no visitation and a private burial will be held at a later date.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro.