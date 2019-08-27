Home

Olney Funeral Home and Cremation Service
621 South Main Street
Ulysses, PA 16948
(814) 848-7542
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Gold Church
2402 Route 49 W
Ulysses, NY
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:00 AM
Gold Church
2402 Route 49 W,
Ulysses, NY
View Map
Robert H. Kenyon, 82, of Genesee, died Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in his home. Friends may call at the Gold Church, 2402 Route 49 W, Ulysses, on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 9:30 – 11 a.m., with a Memorial Service following at 11 a.m. The Rev. Frank Mickle will officiate. A luncheon will follow in the church social room. Burial will be in Genesee Cemetery on a later date. Memorials may be made to Genesee Cemetery, 310 Main St., Genesee, PA 16923 or the Gold Church, 2402 SR 49 W, Ulysses, PA 16948. Arrangements are under the direction of Olney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Ulysses, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette on Aug. 27, 2019
