Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Churubusco United Methodist Church
750 N. Main St
Churubusco, IN
Visitation
Following Services
Churubusco United Methodist Church
750 N. Main St.,
Churubusco, IN
ROBERT H. RANSOM Obituary
Pastor Robert H. Ransom, 56, of Hollidaysburg, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, at Garvey Manor from complications with Alzheimer's. He was born in El Paso, Texas, the son of Jerry and Rita (Fry) Ransom. Rob married Grace Marie York in Roseville in 2002.
Surviving are: his wife of 17 years; a daughter, Lena; a son, Elijah; his parents of Churubusco, Ind.; three sisters, Valerie Coffey and husband, Jeff, in Ohio, Jerilyn Ransom in Indiana, and Richelle Bock and husband, Matt, in Indiana; nieces, Julianne, Taylor, and Alayna; and nephews, Brett, Landen, Jeremiah and Phillip.
Rob was preceded in death by a nephew, Scott Coffey in 2007.
He graduated from Churubusco High School in 1981, graduated from Indiana University with a degree in sports broadcasting, and from Claremont School of Theology with a Master of Divinity degree.
Rob served as a United Methodist pastor for 11 years, and he was a 25-year member of the Barbershop Harmony Society, where he loved making chords ring. He was a former member of Humbolt Lodge 42 F&AM.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 pm Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020 at Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, at First United Methodist Church, Hollidaysburg.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at the Churubusco United Methodist Church, 750 N. Main St., Churubusco, Ind. A time of visitation and fellowship will immediately follow the service until 5 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Indiana UMC, Attn. Impact 2818 camp scholarship: 301 Pennsylvania Parkway, Suite 300, Indianapolis, IN 46280. Memorials may also be made to the Grace Marie Ransom Childrens' Trust: 801 Allegheny St., Hollidaysburg, PA 16648. sorgefuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 14 to Dec. 20, 2019
