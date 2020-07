Robert J. Simmons, 76, of Westfield, died Monday, July 27, 2020 in his home. A memorial service will be held on a later date. Burial will be in Champlin Cemetery, Westfield. Memorials may be made to Guthrie Corning Cancer Center, 2 Guthrie Drive, Corning, NY 14830. Arrangements are entrusted to Olney-Foust Funeral Homes & Crematory, Ulysses. Online condolences may be expressed at www.olneyfoust.com.