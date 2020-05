Robert L. "Bob" Russell, 82, of Wellsboro, died on Monday, May 11, 2020.He was born on April 29, 1938 in Niagara Falls, N.Y,, a son of the late Hartford and Agnes (Imson) Russell.He was a U.S. Army veteran and was married to Patricia M. "Patti" (Olmstead) Russell. Bob and Patti were co-owners the former National Video store in Wellsboro for many years and he was very talented carpenter, building his own house.Bob is survived by his wife, Patti Russell of Wellsboro; three sons, Robert Russell, Jr., Stephen Russell and James Russell; daughter; June Perry; stepson, David Wilcox; two stepdaughters, Gail Parks and Deborah Kerr; brothers, James Russell, Ronald Russell, Frank Russell and Leslie Russell; sister, Elizabeth Borders; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.A family graveside service will be held at the Wellsboro Cemetery, Wellsboro.Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com