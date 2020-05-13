ROBERT L. "BOB" RUSSELL
1938 - 2020
Robert L. "Bob" Russell, 82, of Wellsboro, died on Monday, May 11, 2020.
He was born on April 29, 1938 in Niagara Falls, N.Y,, a son of the late Hartford and Agnes (Imson) Russell.
He was a U.S. Army veteran and was married to Patricia M. "Patti" (Olmstead) Russell. Bob and Patti were co-owners the former National Video store in Wellsboro for many years and he was very talented carpenter, building his own house.
Bob is survived by his wife, Patti Russell of Wellsboro; three sons, Robert Russell, Jr., Stephen Russell and James Russell; daughter; June Perry; stepson, David Wilcox; two stepdaughters, Gail Parks and Deborah Kerr; brothers, James Russell, Ronald Russell, Frank Russell and Leslie Russell; sister, Elizabeth Borders; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A family graveside service will be held at the Wellsboro Cemetery, Wellsboro.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 13 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Graveside service
Wellsboro Cemetery
