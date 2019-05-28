Guest Book View Sign Service Information Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield , PA 16933 (570)-662-8888 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield , PA 16933 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield , PA 16933 View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Bob was the husband of Nancy (Hitchcock) Thomas. He was born Aug. 8, 1930 in Nelson, a son of Clarence and Mary (Finch) Thomas.

Bob had been a Sullivan Township road supervisor and also worked for EMTA.

He was inducted into the Tioga County Sports Hall of Fame for baseball, basketball, football, and bowling.

He enjoyed playing baseball and softball into his 60's. Bob was a former member of the Mansfield Fire Department.

Bob is survived by his wife, Nancy; two daughters and a son-in-law, Melinda Fekety of Winter Haven, Fla., Barb and Anthony Masciantonio of Johnstown; two sons and daughters-in-law, Bill and Lynne Thomas of Mansfield, Brian and Beth Thomas of Jarvisburg, N.C.; two step-sons and step-daughters-in-law, Paul and Kathy Chamberlain of Mainesburg, Andrew and Pam Chamberlain of Millerton, 25 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren and one on the way, one great great granddaughter; a sister and brother-in-law Elaine and Wayne Strange of Mainesburg; a brother, Clifford Thomas of Mansfield.

Bob was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty (Bohart) Thomas in 1980; a daughter, Susan (Hall) Thomas in 2003; three brothers, Doug, Don and Arnold Thomas and a sister Irene Dunkelburger.

Family and friends are invited to call Tuesday, May 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.

Funeral services will take place immediately following the viewing at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Eddie Trask officiating.

Burial will be in Tioga County Memorial Gardens, Mansfield.

www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 28 to June 4, 2019

