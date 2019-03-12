Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert P. McDonough. View Sign



He was married to Holly (Risch) McDonough and they shared 40 years of marriage together.

He was born June 19, 1954, in Wilkes-Barre, the son of Robert W. and Kathleen (Malteski) McDonough.

Robert devoted 32 years of his life to educating the youth of Tioga County, most recently as a teacher at Westfield Elementary.

He obtained his Master's Degree from Mansfield University and also attended Misericordia University for his undergraduate studies.

His passion for education won him many teaching awards throughout his career and also inspired him to coach many sports including baseball, football, softball, weightlifting and intramural basketball.

Robert was a member of the St. Peter's Catholic Church in Wellsboro. He also served as a Boy Scout leader and loved the outdoors, whether he was hunting, fishing, kayaking, running or simply hiking with family and friends.

He was a car enthusiast and enjoyed conversing with anyone who would listen. Robert will be missed by family and friends for his confident personality and great sense of humor.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, Holly McDonough, of Knoxville; son, Rob McDonough (Christina), of Jersey Shore; daughter, Sara Rice (Marc), of Wellsboro; four grandchildren, Ava, Brady, Whitney and Emmelyn; sister, Nancy Heffers (Jim), of Dallas; nephews, Jamie and Josh; many dear friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Robert's name to the Tioga County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 534, Wellsboro, PA 16901.

Family and friends are invited to pay their respects on Wednesday, March 13, 2019, from 5 – 8 p.m., at Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd., 139 Main Street, Wellsboro.

Robert's memorial mass will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 10 a.m., at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 38 Central Ave., Wellsboro, with the Rev. David Bechtel presiding.

139 Main Street

Wellsboro , PA 16901

139 Main Street

Wellsboro , PA 16901

(570) 724-4637

