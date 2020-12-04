1/1
ROBERT S. McCARTHY
1964 - 2020
Robert S. McCarthy, 56, of Wellsboro, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1964 in Blossburg, a son of Nina M. (Bostwick) McCarthy and the late Robert B. McCarthy.
He was employed for over 35 years at the Wellsboro Electric Company, enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Wellsboro Fire Department where he was a former assistant chief and known as "Thunder."
He is survived by his mother, Nina McCarthy of Wellsboro; son, Joshua (Robin Bowen) McCarthy of Wellsboro; daughters, Jenna (Christopher Robinson) McCarthy of Harrisburg, Jessica McCarthy of Wellsboro; brother, Todd (Missy) McCarthy of Morris; sisters, Cyndy (Al) Brown of Wellsboro, Karen (Jeff) Potts of Minersville, grandchildren, Amelia S. McCarthy and Addie L. McCarthy and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Carleton Funeral Home
11470 Rt. 6
Wellsboro, PA 16901
570-724-2200
