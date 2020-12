Robert S. McCarthy, 56, of Wellsboro, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1964 in Blossburg, a son of Nina M. (Bostwick) McCarthy and the late Robert B. McCarthy.He was employed for over 35 years at the Wellsboro Electric Company, enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Wellsboro Fire Department where he was a former assistant chief and known as "Thunder."He is survived by his mother, Nina McCarthy of Wellsboro; son, Joshua (Robin Bowen) McCarthy of Wellsboro; daughters, Jenna (Christopher Robinson) McCarthy of Harrisburg, Jessica McCarthy of Wellsboro; brother, Todd (Missy) McCarthy of Morris; sisters, Cyndy (Al) Brown of Wellsboro, Karen (Jeff) Potts of Minersville, grandchildren, Amelia S. McCarthy and Addie L. McCarthy and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.A memorial service will be announced at a later date.Arrangements are entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com