Robert S. McCarthy, 56, of Wellsboro, died on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. He was born on July 6, 1964 in Blossburg, a son of Nina M. (Bostwick) McCarthy and the late Robert B. McCarthy.
He was employed for over 35 years at the Wellsboro Electric Company, enjoyed playing golf and was a member of the Wellsboro Fire Department where he was a former assistant chief and known as "Thunder."
He is survived by his mother, Nina McCarthy of Wellsboro; son, Joshua (Robin Bowen) McCarthy of Wellsboro; daughters, Jenna (Christopher Robinson) McCarthy of Harrisburg, Jessica McCarthy of Wellsboro; brother, Todd (Missy) McCarthy of Morris; sisters, Cyndy (Al) Brown of Wellsboro, Karen (Jeff) Potts of Minersville, grandchildren, Amelia S. McCarthy and Addie L. McCarthy and several aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
