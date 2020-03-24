|
|
Rodney Paul Gilbert, 53, of Tioga, passed away at his home on Saturday, March 21, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 8, 1966, a son of Leonard Gilbert and Jane (Gee) Buffard. Rodney was the husband of Kimberly (Knickerbocker) Gilbert. He worked as a guide at the Tioga Boar Farm, was a member of the F&AM Lodge 373 in Tioga, a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, Trump supporter and enjoyed fishing, hunting, his blue Corvette and time spent with his dog Marcie and family.
Rodney is survived by his mother and father Elliott and Jane Buffard; daughters Brooke Leann Gilbert of North Glen, CO and Sara Grace "Gracie" (Zachary) Space of Manhattan, KS; brother Harry Gilbert of Tioga; niece Katelyn Gilbert of Tioga, several cousins and a special uncle Larry Gee of Tioga,. He was preceded in death by his father Leonard; and two uncles, Pete and Dale Gee.
A private funeral service for the family will be held at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. Burial will take place in the Nelson Cemetery. A public celebration of Rodney's life will be announced at a later date. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 30, 2020