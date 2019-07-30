|
Roger D. Butler, 88, of Wellsboro, passed away July 26, 2019, at Carleton Senior Care, Wellsboro.
He was born Oct. 29, 1930, in Asaph, the son of Paul and Jesse Mosher Butler.
Roger retired after 35 years service from Consolidated Gas.
He was an Army veteran of the Korean Conflict, and a member of Wellsboro Bible Church.
Roger's service to others, included coaching baseball, serving as a Boy Scout leader, and as a member of the Galeton School Board.
He was very involved in Christian ministry.
Roger is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Densyl and Janet Butler of Wellsboro, Greg and Teresa Butler of Galeton, three daughters and sons-in-law, Wendy and Jeff Monroe of Berrien Center, Mich., Dawn and Bruce Shelley of Sterling, Ak., Alissa and Dan Gibson of Alexandria, Va, a brother, Bill Butler of Cheney, Wash., a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Don Melko of Phoenix, Ariz., 21 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife of over 60 years, the former Mary Catherine Prouty, on Oct. 10, 2013, and his daughter, Stephanie.
Friends are invited to attend a memorial service for Roger on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 1 p.m.at the Wellsboro Bible Church, corner of East Avenue and Cone Street, with Pastor T. J. Freeman officiating.
Military honors will be accorded following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Roger's memory may be made to the Shared Home 27 Bacon St. Wellsboro, PA 16901. A service of Carleton Funeral Home, Wellsboro, PA. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 30 to Aug. 5, 2019