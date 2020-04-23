|
Roger W. Smith, 78, of Wellsboro, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Dec. 14, 1941 in Mansfield, a son of Elwin and Myrtle (Perkins) Smith. Roger was married to Sharon (Chamberlain) Smith.
He was a bus mechanic for Benedicts and was a member of Snowshoe Hunting Camp.
Roger enjoyed camping, tractor pulls, watching college basketball, and watching the sporting events of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his sons, Wayne (Erika) Smith of Wellsboro and Rob (Robyn) Smith of Wellsboro; a daughter, Renee Smith of Wellsboro; five grandchildren, Dustin (Angie), Derrick (Lori), Damon (Kayleigh), Jay (Ashley), and Joe; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Stub Smith of Towanda; and two sisters, Sally (Dare) Daniels of Troupsburg, N.Y., and Nancy (Howard) Deming of Harrisburg.
He was preceded in death by his wife; an infant son, Jim Smith, and his parents.
A private graveside service will take place at Tioga County Memorial Gardens. A celebration of life dinner will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions can be made to the , 1948 E. 3rd St. Williamsport, PA 17701.
