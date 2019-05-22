Ronald Allen "2 Dogs" Gray, 69, of DuBois, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019 at UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh as the result of injuries sustained from a fire at his residence.
He was born May 17, 1950, in Alverda; son of the late Vincent & Ophelia Wilma (Lytle) Gray.
In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by an infant son.
Ronald is a graduate of Penns Manor High School.
He was a Vietnam veteran having served in the Marine Corps as a sniper receiving two Purple Hearts. He was a federal mine inspector for most of his life.
Ronald is survived by two daughters, Corine Shannon of DuBois and Haley "Hambone" Gray of Austin and a step-son Ray Scott Laverick, Jr. of Indiana; two brothers, Donald and Randy Gray both of Alverda, and his ex-wife and great friend Bonnie Gray of Austin.
Ronald enjoyed riding his Harley-Davidson Motorcycle named "Pearl" and the outdoors. He loved spending time at the family camp and hunting and fishing.
There will be no public visitation. A service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.
Flowers and condolences can be sent to Haley Gray 121 Ripple Drive, Austin, PA 16720
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 22 to May 29, 2019