Ronald E. Simmons (1932 - 2019)
Viewing
Thursday, May 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
12:00 PM
Ronald E. Simmons, 86, of Wellsboro, died Saturday, May 18, 2019.
He was born Aug. 7, 1932 in Wellsboro, a son of the late Perley L. and Nora (Gitchell) Simmons.
He served in the U.S. Navy and attended the Stony Fork Mennonite Church.
Ronald retired from Corning Glass Works and enjoyed reading and math.
He is survived by four brothers and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters.
A viewing will be held Thursday, May 23, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., Wellsboro.
A funeral service will follow at noon with Kenneth Martin officiating. Interment will be in the West Branch Cemetery, Wellsboro. www.carletonfh.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 21 to May 28, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy
