Ronald Edwin Remy, 83, passed away on Aug. 15, 2019, at his home in Oley, surrounded by his loving family.
He was the husband of Nancy (Meckley) Remy, with whom he shared nearly 38 years of marriage.
Born on May 29, 1936, in California, Pa., he was the son of Charles and Frances M. (Volkavich) Remy.
Ron was a 1954 graduate of California High School.
He received his bachelor's degree in 1958 from California University and went on to complete his master's degree from West Virginia University.
He taught biology at California High School, then for 32 years was a professor in the Education Department at Mansfield University, retiring in 1998.
Ron devoted his life to service for others.
He served in the U.S. Navy Reserve; was the mayor of Mansfield for 12 years; served as the president and was a long time member of both the Mansfield Hose Company and Mansfield Fireman's Ambulance Associations; served with the National Ski Patrol at Denton Hill for 24 years; was a CPR and First Aid Instructor for the American Heart Association, also volunteering as an instructor trainer; served as vice-president on the board of directors of the Corning-Painted Post Historical Society; and volunteered over 20 years at the Elmira and Corning Salvation Army Thrift Stores.
During his retirement, he continued with the Salvation Army Thrift Stores, as well as creating educational displays for the libraries at Mansfield High School and Mansfield University, and giving history presentations to children in many of the Tioga County schools.
As a lifelong learner, Ron's passion for history never waned. Civil War reenacting began at a young age and continued late into life.
The culminating moment for him was being part of the movie "Gettysburg"
We watched the movie again with him on Father's Day this year and he recounted the experiences of being with the professional actors and the rigors of filming.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two children, Danielle Marie (Robin M. Pritz) of Reading; Ronald David (Stacy DeBroff) of Chestnut Hill, Mass.; two grandchildren; numerous sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews.
Ron was preceded in death by his brother, Robert C. Remy.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 2 p.m. at the Mansfield Hose Company Social Hall, at 381 South Main St., Mansfield.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Salvation Army; Opportunity House of Reading; your local library; and/or a donation to the .
"There could be no definition of a successful life that does not include service to others." President George H. W. Bush
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Aug. 20 to Aug. 27, 2019