RONALD J. MOSS
1935 - 2020
Ronald J. Moss, 84, of Wellsboro, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Bath VA Medical Center, Bath, N.Y.
Ronald was born on Aug. 2, 1935 in Vian, Okla., the son of the late Wendell J. and June A. (Siffing) Moss. He married the former Jacqueline LaPoint on May 29, 1965 and they would have celebrated their 55th wedding this anniversary this coming Friday.
Ronald was a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
He graduated from Elmira Southside High School and retired from Mergenthaler Lineotype Company, Wellsboro in 1982 after 26 years of service as a mechanical engineer and in electronics.
Ronald was an avid fisherman, enjoyed hunting, boating, sail boating and horses. He was a member and past president of the following; the Wellsboro Horse Club, the Horse Club of Catlin Hollow, the Cowanesque Riding Club and the Mansfield Riding Club.
In addition to his wife, Jacqueline, Ronald is survived by six children, Amber Stevens of Wellsboro; Richard (Hedy) Housel of Sisterville, West Va.; Steven (Beverly) Moss of Wellsboro; Thomas Housel of Covington; Lori (Michael) Brown of Snoqualmie, Wash.; and Jeffrey (Kimberly) Moss of Palmer, Alaska; a brother, Vernon Moss of Wellsboro; a sister, Sandra Wood of Arlington, Texas; 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home 139 Main Street Wellsboro. To share your fondest memories of Ronald or to sign his guestbook, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 27 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
