Master Chief Builder, (SCW) USNR, Ronald J. Strong, 69, of Morris Run, entered into eternal rest at The Gatehouse Inpatient Hospice Unit UPMC in Williamsport on May 21, 2020, after a brief illness.
Born in Wellsboro on Dec. 15, 1950, Ron was the son of the late Chester and Rose (Gubala) Strong.
He and his wife Ann Lee (Carlson) were married on Nov. 11, 1972 (Veterans Day). Ron was very patriotic to his country, having served in the active and reserve military for almost 40 years. During his active military career, he served aboard the USS John F. Kennedy. During his reserve military career, he was attached to NMCB-21, Lakehurst, N.J., which took him to many places throughout the United States, to include Panama, working on construction projects. He had that "Seabee Can Do Spirit."
Ron also had his own general contracting business during his reserve military time and was a very talented carpenter. He retired after 20 years from Mansfield University as their Construction Quality Assurance Coordinator.
Ron loved listening to music, gardening, woodworking projects and helping others.
Ron graduated from North Penn High School, Blossburg, and attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison College of Engineering. He was a lifetime member of the Hillside
Rod & Gun Club, the Arnot Sportsmen's Club and the American Legion Post 167 of Morris Run.
He was a member of the Navy Seabee Veterans of America and never missed being in the honor guard on Memorial Day to pay honor and respect to those who served before him.
He previously served as a Republican Committeeman for Hamilton Township and was a scout leader for Blossburg Troop 69 for many years.
A man of faith, Ron was the former president of the church council and an active member of the Siloa Lutheran Church of Morris Run.
Ron is survived by his wife, Ann Lee, and two children, Jennifer (Shannon) Simons of Magnolia, Del., and a son, Eric, (Charlene) of Richfield, Va. Jacob Simons, his only living grandchild, was the light of his life. Pop-Pops, as he was known, loved spending time with him. Ron is also survived by his brothers, Robert Strong and Larry Strong; his sister, Loretta (Jeffrey) Eaton, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Ron was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Strong, and grandchildren, Olivia Grace Simons and Remy Grey Simons.
Burial will take place in the Arbon Cemetery, Blossburg. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services will be private at the convenience of the family. If so desired, memorial donations can be sent to the Siloa Lutheran Church (PO Box 125, Morris Run, PA 16939; The Gatehouse Hospice Unit, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, PA 17701; or to The Seabee Memorial Scholarship Association-SMSA PO Box 667, Gulfport, MS 39502.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Freeberg Funeral Home, Blossburg. On-line condolences at freebergfh.com "FAIR WINDS AND FOLLOWING SEAS, RON!"
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 26 to Jun. 4, 2020.