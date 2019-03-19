Ronald L. Bellinger, 81, of Wellsboro, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Feb. 19, 1938 in Blossburg, the son of Ross and Doris (English) Bellinger. Ronald was the husband of Barbara (Tomb) Bellinger.
Prior to his retirement, Ronald worked as a truck driver for Corning Glass. He was also a veteran of the U.S .Army. Ronald enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, watching NASCAR, especially his favorite driver, Kyle Bush, WWE, and tinkering with cars.
Ronald is survived by his wife, Barbara; daughter Sherry (Michael) Hockenberry of Wellsboro; two grandchildren, Megan Hockenberry (Curtis Copp), and Michael Hockenberry of Wellsboro; two great-grandchildren, Conner and Addison Copp; and two sisters, Pat (Jim) Carson and Roxie (Pete) Mogush of Mansfield; a brother-in-law Grant (Kathy) Tomb of Rio Vista, Texas.
Ronald was predeceased by his parents, a sister, Diana Bellinger; nephew, Peter Mogush; and brother-in-law Jerry Tomb.
A private memorial service will be held at Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St. Mansfield, with Pastor Theodore Perry officiating.
Memorial contributions can be made in Ronald's name to the National Ataxia Association, 600 Highway 169 South, Suite 1725, Minneapolis, MN 55426. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Mar. 19 to Mar. 26, 2019