Ronald L. Monroe, 74, of Mansfield, passed away June 24, 2019 at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.He was born June 22, 1945 in Wellsboro, the son of Elmer and Alice Burte Monroe.Ronald was a retiree of Dresser Rand. He was a former member of the Tioga Volunteer Fire Company, and fire police.He is survived by his wife of 31 years, the former Sandra Knapp; a step-son, Christopher Dilly of Mansfield; a sister, Valerie Monroe of Bath, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Elizabeth Crislip of Rosedale, West Va.He was predeceased by his son, Ronald Clarke.Friends are invited to call at the Wilston Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, Friday, June 28 from 1-2 p.m.Funeral services will follow there Friday at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Harry Adler officiating.Burial will be made in Oakwood Cemetery, Mansfield.Sympath"e" cards may be sent to his family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.