Ronald R. Fish (Ron), 73 of Louisville, Ky., passed away on Aug. 30, 2019 at his residence following a long illness. He hailed from Wellsboro and was born on April 27, 1946 to Donald and Martha Fish.
He spent his early years in Wellsboro, going to school and assisting on the family farm.
Ron continued his education after graduating from Wellsboro High School and earned a Bachelors degree from Mansfield State College.
He then went on to be one of the first blind students at Penn State University where he graduated with a Masters degree in Counselors Education.
He later moved to Buffalo, N.Y. where he lived for many years until ultimately settling in Louisville Ky.; he resided in Kentucky until the day of his passing.
Ron was predeceased by his wife, Josephine Fish (Gurreri) and his mother Martha Fish (Boinske).
Ron is survived by his children and their families, son Ronald R. Fish Jr. of Charlotte N.C., his daughter Jennifer Holt of Buffalo N.Y. and his step-daughters Lorrie Ann Buckley of Windermere Fla., Dawn Sciandra of Daytona Fla., Tina Santoro of Orlando Fla. and Lisa Thomas of Winter Park Fla.; and by his father Donald Fish of Wellsboro and siblings Donette Dunfee of Richmond Virginia, Sylvia Signor of Wellsboro and John Fish of Waterbury Vt. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19, 2019