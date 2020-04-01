|
Rose Marie Benson, 80, of Mansfield, passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 at her home.
She was born on May 28, 1939 in Blossburg, a daughter of Charles and Eva (Ames) Shamonski.
Rose was married to Wendell "Bud" Benson.
She worked at the Mansfield High School cafeteria as an aide, and then as a home health aide for Laurel/North
Penn Health.
After retirement, she started volunteering for the grandmother program through the office of aging.
She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Mansfield where she taught Sunday school, and she enjoyed children and dolls. Rose spent her life caring for others. She served as the treasurer for the Mansfield Food Pantry where she donated space for the current home of the pantry.
Rose was a past member of the Rebekah Lodge. She also ran the kitchen for the Tioga County Fair Grounds for many years.
Rose is survived by her husband; a son, Harlan Copp of Bath, N.Y.; two daughters, Dena Benson of Covington; and Carla Jungquist of Canandaigua, N.Y.; four grandchildren, Eric Gee, Sara Herbst, Brian Jungquist, and Danielle Jungquist; nine great-
grandchildren, Derrick, Joel, Emily, Maddison, Alexander, Leah, Addison, Ethan, and Everleigh; a sister, Frances Kreger of Blossburg, and her children, David Kreger, Scott Kreger, Christine Maxwell; and great nieces and nephew.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a sister, Ruth Crawford; and a brother, Richard Shamonski.
A private funeral service will be held at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield.
Burial will take place in Tioga County Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions can be made to the First Baptist Church, 7 Sherwood St., Mansfield, PA 16933.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Apr. 1 to Apr. 9, 2020