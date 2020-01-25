|
Roseann Marie Weber, 67, of Beaver Dams, N.Y. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Schuyler Hospital. Born June 26, 1952 in Blossburg, she was the daughter of Milford and Louise (Mann) Boon. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Burial will be in Ansonia Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
