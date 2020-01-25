Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Resources
More Obituaries for ROSEANN WEBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROSEANN MARIE WEBER


1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
ROSEANN MARIE WEBER Obituary
Roseann Marie Weber, 67, of Beaver Dams, N.Y. passed away on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020 at Schuyler Hospital. Born June 26, 1952 in Blossburg, she was the daughter of Milford and Louise (Mann) Boon. Family will receive friends at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Monday, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Larry O'Dell officiating. Burial will be in Ansonia Cemetery. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ROSEANN's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -