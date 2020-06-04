Roxanne R. VanZile, 66, of Westfield, passed away on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Troy Community Hospital. She was born on Aug. 9, 1953 in Blossburg, a daughter of Robert and Marian (Gill) Rice. In honoring Roxanne's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jun. 4 to Jun. 11, 2020.