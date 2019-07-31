|
Roy Monroe Bramm, 88, of Covington, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at his home.
He was born on Jan. 5, 1931 in Lewistown, a son of George and Elsie (Fisher) Bramm.
Friends and family are invited to call on Saturday, Aug. 10, from 2-3 p.m. at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel 637 S. Main St. Mansfield. A memorial service will follow immediately at 3 p.m. with Pastor Ed Siddle officiating. Burial will be in Knowlton Cemetery in Covington. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 31 to Aug. 7, 2019