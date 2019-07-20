Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church
Rt. 6 and Mt. Zion Road
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church
Rt. 6 and Mt. Zion Road
Wellsboro, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ROYCE WEBER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ROYCE E. WEBER


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ROYCE E. WEBER Obituary
Royce E. Weber, 79, of Wellsboro, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.
He was born Dec. 31, 1939 in Friendship, N.Y., a son of William and Bernice (Yaw) Weber.
Royce and his wife, Shirley (Mason) Weber were married for 61 years.
He worked as a computer operator for 38 years.
Royce was a member of the Ansonia Full Gospel Fellowship, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family.
Royce is survived by his wife, Shirley; three sons, Ray (Donna) Weber of Mansfield, Scott (Susan) Weber of Sayre, and Steve (Mary) Weber of Dobson, N.C.; a daughter, Anita (John) Deir of Dobson, N.C.; a brother, Burdette (Betty) Weber of Wellsboro; a sister, Vivian Wilson of Wellsboro; 10 grandchildren, Jamie Weber, Charissa Weber, Christy Deir Mahaffy, Nathan Deir, Adrienne Deir, Amber(Jay) Weber Griffin, Matthew (Liz) Weber, Nicholas Weber, Daniel (Krystal) Weber, and Meaghan (James) Weber Pell; and 13 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Michael David Weber, and Clarence E. Weber; a brother, Billy; three sisters, Grace, Beulah, and Violet.
Friends and family are invited to call Monday, July 22, from 1-2 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church, Rt. 6 and Mt. Zion Road, Wellsboro..
A funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. with Dr. Joseph McNamara, PhD, officiating.
Burial will be in Niles Valley Cemetery in Middlebury Center. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from July 20 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now