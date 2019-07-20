Royce E. Weber, 79, of Wellsboro, passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro.

He was born Dec. 31, 1939 in Friendship, N.Y., a son of William and Bernice (Yaw) Weber.

Royce and his wife, Shirley (Mason) Weber were married for 61 years.

He worked as a computer operator for 38 years.

Royce was a member of the Ansonia Full Gospel Fellowship, and he enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his family.

Royce is survived by his wife, Shirley; three sons, Ray (Donna) Weber of Mansfield, Scott (Susan) Weber of Sayre, and Steve (Mary) Weber of Dobson, N.C.; a daughter, Anita (John) Deir of Dobson, N.C.; a brother, Burdette (Betty) Weber of Wellsboro; a sister, Vivian Wilson of Wellsboro; 10 grandchildren, Jamie Weber, Charissa Weber, Christy Deir Mahaffy, Nathan Deir, Adrienne Deir, Amber(Jay) Weber Griffin, Matthew (Liz) Weber, Nicholas Weber, Daniel (Krystal) Weber, and Meaghan (James) Weber Pell; and 13 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Michael David Weber, and Clarence E. Weber; a brother, Billy; three sisters, Grace, Beulah, and Violet.

Friends and family are invited to call Monday, July 22, from 1-2 p.m. at the Mt. Zion Full Gospel Church, Rt. 6 and Mt. Zion Road, Wellsboro..

A funeral service will follow immediately at 2 p.m. with Dr. Joseph McNamara, PhD, officiating.

Burial will be in Niles Valley Cemetery in Middlebury Center.