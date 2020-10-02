Or Copy this URL to Share

Share RUBY's life story with friends and family

Share RUBY's life story with friends and family

Ruby (Morgan) Blow, 74 of Mainesburg, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 at the Troy Community Hospital in Troy. She was born on Aug. 19, 1946 in Troy, a daughter of George N. and Lucille (Wilkins) Morgan. Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 2 - 4 p.m. at the North Street Community Church, 177 North St., Canton. A memorial service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. Arrangements have been entrusted to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store