1/
RUBY (PIER) BOCKUS
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUBY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruby Bockus, 93, of Wellsboro, passed away Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 at the Green Home. She was born March 27, 1927 in Wellsboro to Oliver and Dorothea (Lloyd) Pier.
On June 20, 1947 Ruby married Roland J. Bockus, and together they raised their three children. Ruby worked as an inspector for GTE/Sylvania, and attended the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro, where she loved being a part of the Women's Bible Study Group. She also enjoyed crocheting and painting.
Ruby is survived by two sons, James (Ellie) Bockus of Middlebury Center and John (Joanna) Bockus of Wellsboro; a daughter, Jerry Bockus of Kingsley; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Jean) Pier of Wellsboro and Frank Pier of Wellsboro and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Virginia Clark, and a granddaughter, Rebecca Bockus.
Ruby's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with her arrangements, and will pay tribute to her life with a private service.
Her burial will be with her husband at Tioga County Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro, 25 Central Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901.
To share a memory or condolence with Ruby's family, visit www.tusseymosher.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved