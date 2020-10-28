Ruby Bockus, 93, of Wellsboro, passed away Tuesday Oct. 27, 2020 at the Green Home. She was born March 27, 1927 in Wellsboro to Oliver and Dorothea (Lloyd) Pier.
On June 20, 1947 Ruby married Roland J. Bockus, and together they raised their three children. Ruby worked as an inspector for GTE/Sylvania, and attended the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro, where she loved being a part of the Women's Bible Study Group. She also enjoyed crocheting and painting.
Ruby is survived by two sons, James (Ellie) Bockus of Middlebury Center and John (Joanna) Bockus of Wellsboro; a daughter, Jerry Bockus of Kingsley; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; two brothers, John (Jean) Pier of Wellsboro and Frank Pier of Wellsboro and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, a sister, Virginia Clark, and a granddaughter, Rebecca Bockus.
Ruby's family has entrusted the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, with her arrangements, and will pay tribute to her life with a private service.
Her burial will be with her husband at Tioga County Memorial Gardens.
Those wishing to make a donation in her memory are encouraged to remember the First Baptist Church of Wellsboro, 25 Central Ave., Wellsboro, PA 16901.
To share a memory or condolence with Ruby's family, visit www.tusseymosher.com.