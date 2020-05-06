RUBY E. (BROOKS) OGDEN
1922 - 2020
Ruby E. Ogden, 97, of Wellsboro, formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro.
She was born on Sept. 11,1922 in Mansfield, a daughter of Milton and Ruby (Moore) Brooks.
Ruby was the wife of the late Harold Ogden. She worked as a dietician for Blossburg Hospital for 17 years. Ruby was a member of Blossburg United Methodist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW.
Ruby is survived six grandchildren, Steven, Lisa, Scott, Josh, Michael, and Richard Jr.; and a brother, Darwin (Rose) Brooks of Blossburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three sons, Alfred, Richard, and Thomas; four brothers, Raymond, Ed, Kenneth, and Richard; and two sisters, Evelyn, and Gladys.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Arbon Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 6 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
570-662-8888
