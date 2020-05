Ruby E. Ogden, 97, of Wellsboro, formerly of Mansfield, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro.She was born on Sept. 11,1922 in Mansfield, a daughter of Milton and Ruby (Moore) Brooks.Ruby was the wife of the late Harold Ogden. She worked as a dietician for Blossburg Hospital for 17 years. Ruby was a member of Blossburg United Methodist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW.Ruby is survived six grandchildren, Steven, Lisa, Scott, Josh, Michael, and Richard Jr.; and a brother, Darwin (Rose) Brooks of Blossburg.She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; three sons, Alfred, Richard, and Thomas; four brothers, Raymond, Ed, Kenneth, and Richard; and two sisters, Evelyn, and Gladys.A memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will take place in Arbon Cemetery. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St. Mansfield is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com.