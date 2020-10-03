1/1
RUBY MAE (SKINNER) RICE
1938 - 2020
Ruby Mae Rice, 82, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday Sept. 30, 2020 at the Green Home in Wellsboro. Born Sept. 26, 1938 to Reese and Katie (Howland) Skinner on the family farm in Deerfield Township, she graduated in one of the last classes to matriculate from the old Westfield High School.
She took comptometer classes in Rochester, N.Y. On Aug. 20, 1960 she married Bradley Rice with whom she shared 60 years of marriage.
Ruby was a member of the Shortsville Baptist Church. She worked at Head Start in Knoxville, and drove bus for Head Start, a job which she developed into Rice's Transportation in Knoxville which she owned and operated from 1975 until 2001. As a school bus driver, Ruby built warm relationships with the children who rode her bus. She made the best holiday meals, but most of all she was a wonderful grandmother, and loved her grandchildren so very much.
Ruby is survived by her husband, Bradley Rice; two sons, Kevin (Johnna) Rice of Knoxville and Grantland (Lisa) of Anson, Texas; a daughter-in-law, Cindy Rice of Gibsonia; eight grandchildren, Erin Tucker, Erica Madden, Dereck Rice, Rob Rice, Kristyn Robinson, Jaimie Rice, Drew Rice and Jon Rice; eight great-grandchildren and a sister, Wanda (Tracy) Rice of Harleysville.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Scott Rice.
In accordance with her family's wishes, her arrangements have been entrusted to the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main St., Wellsboro, and there will be a memorial service at a later date when Covid restrictions do not hinder travel as they do now.
Those wishing to make a donation in Ruby's memory are encouraged to remember the Animal Care Sanctuary, 11765 US-6, Wellsboro, PA 16901, as she loved animals so much. To share a memory or condolence with her family, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.

Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, Ltd.
139 Main Street
Wellsboro, PA 16901
(570) 724-4637
Memories & Condolences
