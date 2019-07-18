Russell H. Stanton, 94, of Wellsboro, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Pensacola, Fla.

Russell was born Oct. 25, 1924 in Colbert County, Ala., the son of Everett and Lena Corwin Stanton.

Russell was a World War II veteran who served on the front lines in the famous Battle of the Bulge.

After his discharge from the Army, he attended Piedmont Bible College in North Carolina and became a Baptist pastor. He then worked in home missions in British Columbia, Canada for many years.

In his retirement, Russell became a beekeeper and continued to preach and teach as opportunities arose.

He finally told the story of his war years when he was 90, and it's recorded in a booklet called "The Bible That Went to War." Russell was proud to share it with all his friends. He will be buried with the Bible that went to war with him so many years ago.

He was preceded in death six years ago by his wife, Edith, after nearly 67 years of marriage.

Russell was a member of the Marsh Creek Fellowship Baptist Church.

Surviving are his children, Judith Ann (David) Cagle of Cantonment, Fla., David (Nancy) Stanton, of Mansfield, Nancy (Bruce) Overhiser, of Haverhill, Mass.; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; sister Marlene Tait; and brother, Darrel Stanton.

Russell will be laid to rest beside his wife in the Wellsboro Cemetery. No funeral service will be held.