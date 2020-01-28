|
|
Russell N ("Fuzzy") Ames, 79, of Middlebury Center, passed away Jan. 24, 2020 at UPMC Susquehanna in Williamsport.
Russell was born Feb. 8, 1940 to the late Willard and Mabel (Short) Ames. He was a graduate of Little Marsh High School, Class of 1959.
March 24, 1996, Russell married the former Alice ("Sally") Scouten in Lindley, N.Y. He retired from Dietrich's Milk Products in 2002 and served Middlebury Township as a Supervisor for 24 years. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose, the Independent Order of the Odd Fellows and Arnot Sportsmen's Club.
Russell took great pride in being a beef farmer and an avid hunter. He played baseball and softball in his younger years and continued to follow his love of the game through his grandchildren. Russell was a great fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Pitt Panthers and the New York Mets. Although a hard worker for whom work always came first, Russell loved to have fun and enjoyed going to baseball and football games, whitewater rafting, 4-wheeling, travelling with family or Benedict's Bus Service, hay rides, dancing and just being with people he loved.
He was predeceased by his granddaughter, Kelsey Anna Monks; his sisters, Louise Bell and Elaine Brown and his brothers, Foster and Walter.
Surviving are his wife, Alice Ames; daughters, Lisa E. Schultz (Clark Gee) of Middlebury Center, Teresa M. (Tim) Merrifield of South Charleston, W.Va., Tina A. (Steve) Krystoff and Tracey L. Monks of Wellsboro; stepchildren, Don (Tabitha) Martindale of Whitneyville and Misty (Peter) Chrysler of Spring City; grandchildren, Rusty Krystoff, Paige Merrifield-Moffitt and Lilly, PJ, Catherine and Samantha Chrysler; and two great-grandchildren, Taylor and Teagan Moffitt.
Friends and family are invited to pay tribute to the life of Russell at the Tussey-Mosher Funeral Home, 139 Main Street, Wellsboro, from 6-8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 27, and 10-11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28, and to his funeral service 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 28 in the funeral home with the Rev. Dr. Jeffrey McCleary officiating. To share a memory or condolence, please visit www.tusseymosher.com.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020