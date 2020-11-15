1/
RUTH A. (VAN SICKLE) SPRINGER
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share RUTH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ruth A. Springer, 72, of Sabinsville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Monday, Nov. 16, from 6 – 8 p.m. All COVID-19 precautions will apply. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Sabinsville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's honor to the Clymer Baptist Church, 1016 Locust St., Sabinsville, PA 16943 or to your local ASPCA. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Nov. 15 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
222 West Main Street
Westfield, PA 16950
(814) 367-5700
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved