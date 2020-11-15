Ruth A. Springer, 72, of Sabinsville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. Family will receive friends at the Kenyon Funeral Home, 222 W. Main St., Westfield on Monday, Nov. 16, from 6 – 8 p.m. All COVID-19 precautions will apply. Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Sabinsville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Ruth's honor to the Clymer Baptist Church, 1016 Locust St., Sabinsville, PA 16943 or to your local ASPCA. www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.