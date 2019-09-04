|
Ruth Smith, 80, of Blossburg, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019 in Wellsboro, following a brief illness.
Ruth Ann was born March 4, 1939 near Roseville, to the late Kenneth and Viola (Ward) Williams.
On Aug. 28, (the same date of her death), 1959, she married Donald F. Smith and together they shared 60 years of loving marriage and raised four children.
Throughout life, Ruth's main interest was taking care of her family and home.
She enjoyed crafting, making unique birthday cards, playing Solitaire on her computer and was a talented cook and painter.
Besides her parents, Ruth was predeceased by her son, Joseph and four siblings, Ward, Donald, Helen and Joan.
Surviving are her husband, Don; two daughters, Theresa (Tom) Mahosky and their children, T.J., Nick (Rebecca), Sherry (Michael) Stoudt and their children, Sean (Lauren), Austin, a son, Scott (Theresa) Smith and their son, Michael and Joe's children, Samantha (Chad) and Ashley, 10 great- grandchildren, four siblings, Gordon Williams, Edith Lutz, Franklin (Joyce) Williams and Kenneth Jr. (Charlene) Williams, two sisters-in-law, a brother-in-law, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friend Peg Cleveland.
In keeping with Ruth's wishes all services will be private. Pepper Funeral Home & Cremation Facility, in Blossburg is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the in Mrs. Smith's loving memory.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Sept. 4 to Sept. 11, 2019