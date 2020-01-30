|
Ruth B. Soule, 73, of Gaines.
If you're reading this, I have apparently died today, Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. I probably should have forwarded that chain letter. So I guess I have to tell my life story.
My name was Ruth Burrous Soule. I was known by many as Ruthie, Tuke and Ma-Moo, but by those who loved me the most I was Hun, Ma and Gramma.
I was born Oct. 8, 1946 at home in the West Branch of Galeton to Lester Burrous and Virginia Knickerbocker Burrous Johnston (both predeceased me). With 11 rambunctious, and most of the time, dangerous siblings, I barely survived my upbringing in the Notch before I was swept away and married the love of my life, Gary Soule. On July 9, 1967 we became the Sexy Soules. Together we had three kids, Garri Annette, Oct. 27, 1968, Lance Lee, Oct. 27, 1970 and Jesse Arland, Feb. 6, 1973. I will joyfully meet my parents and sons in Heaven along with three of my siblings (Ronald Burrous, John Burrous and Janet Taylor), as well as my nieces, Virginia (Dubie) Bailey and Sherry Taylor, and nephews, Aaron Gill and Jerry Taylor.
I was a loving wife, comforting mom, spoiling gramma, good friend and hard worker. Through my years I worked as a waitress, factory worker and lunch lady. I was as generous as anybody ever could be. I was giving away many of my possessions in my last days. By the way, would anybody like some slightly used false teeth?
I'm leaving behind the greatest gifts my daughter and son-in-law, Sam and Boo Bollock, ever gave me, my pork chop, Alivia and my hamburger, Nick, my favorite sisters, Marie Sutton and Faun James, my favorite brothers, Scott Burrous and Chester Burrous.
The things I regret most are not training my dogs to detect cancer and never sending my application to the Rockettes.
So, in a nutshell, I was born, I blinked and it was over. No buildings named after me. No monuments erected in my honor. But I was more blessed than you will ever know. I leave filled with love and memories.
So please … no bawling. Well, OK, just a little, but not for long. I'm happy here and probably showing my belly to someone at this very moment. Find me in a warm spring breeze, in the morning dew, in the sunbeams on your face. For some of you … may your socks never stay up and your pens always be dry.
I didn't want a funeral. I will be laid to rest with my boys. My family will be having a Celebration of Life party at a later date. Drink a cold one, or two, for me. Please donate lots of money to an animal shelter of your choice in my memory; my favorites are Teacher's Pets and Second Chance. Carry on.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hess Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Galeton.
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, 2020