Ryan A. Donnelly, 38, of Westfield, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home.
She was born Dec. 28, 1980 in Corning, N.Y., a daughter of William and Mary Kay (Graham) Donnelly.
Ryan enjoyed shopping, hunting and fishing.
Ryan is survived by her mother; sons, Aaron Donnelly of Mississippi, Dillon Donnelly of Mississippi, Joseph Donnelly of Horseheads, N.Y.; a sister and brother-in-law, Cherie (Herman Mattison) Donnelly; niece Angelina Mattison; nephew, Mitch Mattison, all of Horseheads, N.Y.; maternal grandmother Barbara Graham of Corning, N.Y.; her boyfriend Nicholas Frisk of Westfield.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Haughey Funeral Home, 216 East First Street, Corning, NY, 14830.
Memorial contributions may be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA to assist with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 28 to June 4, 2019