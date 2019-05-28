Ryan A. Donnelly (1980 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ryan A. Donnelly.
Service Information
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA
16933
(570)-662-8888
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM
Buckheit Funeral Chapel & Crematory Inc.
637 S. Main St.
Mansfield, PA 16933
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Ryan A. Donnelly, 38, of Westfield, passed away Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at her home.
She was born Dec. 28, 1980 in Corning, N.Y., a daughter of William and Mary Kay (Graham) Donnelly.
Ryan enjoyed shopping, hunting and fishing.
Ryan is survived by her mother; sons, Aaron Donnelly of Mississippi, Dillon Donnelly of Mississippi, Joseph Donnelly of Horseheads, N.Y.; a sister and brother-in-law, Cherie (Herman Mattison) Donnelly; niece Angelina Mattison; nephew, Mitch Mattison, all of Horseheads, N.Y.; maternal grandmother Barbara Graham of Corning, N.Y.; her boyfriend Nicholas Frisk of Westfield.
She was preceded in death by her father.
A celebration of life will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 31, at Haughey Funeral Home, 216 East First Street, Corning, NY, 14830.
Memorial contributions may be made to Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA to assist with expenses. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from May 28 to June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.