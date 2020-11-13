Sally A. Payne, 87, of Mansfield, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020 at the Green Home, Wellsboro. Sally was the wife of the late Jesse Payne who died in 1991. She was born on May 1, 1933 in Blossburg, a daughter of Raymond and Genevieve (Williams) Mase.Sally worked for Southern Tioga School District in the school cafeteria, and for the Williamsport Sun Gazette in the obituary department. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary in Mansfield.Sally is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Tim (Cindy) Payne, Todd Payne and Chris (Jill) Payne all of Mansfield; nine grandchildren, Brandon, Conner, Zach, Tyler, Lindsay, Josh, Mitchell, Marlena and Noelle; four great-grandsons; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Janet VanNoy and Joan Reed both of Mansfield, as well as Carol (Robert) Thomas of Horseheads, N.Y.She was preceded in death by her husband Jesse, a son, Scott Payne in 2019, sisters, Dorothy Jones, Marion Alexander, Betty Edwards, Evelyn Lovejoy and Lois Vandeventer and brother Robert Mase.A private graveside service will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Mansfield, with Pastor Harry Colegrove officiating. Memorial contributions may be made in Sally's name to Cause for Paws, PO Box 74, Covington, PA. 16917. Services are under the direction of Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield.