Sally Ann (Smith) Vickery peacefully passed away at Troy Community Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones on Dec. 31, 2019, at the age of 82.
Sally is not here today, but she is alive in our minds and hearts. Webster's defines "selfless" as having great concern for other people, with little or no concern for yourself. Selfless dedication, devotion, and love. Sally was selfless.
Sally was a faithful and loving wife to Gerald "Jerry" W. Vickery, Jr. for 57 years. For 50 years, Jerry served families at the Vickery Funeral Home in Troy. The two lifeguarded together at the Troy Community Swimming Pool. Both of their families spent time in the summer at Mt. Lake.
Rockwell Drive, in Troy, was their home for a lifetime of family, content, and love. Sally enjoyed the quiet reverence for everyday miracles of her back porch flowers and birds. In today's complex world, she valued the virtue of a written and thoughtful note. She listened, she cared, and she helped.
Sally was the only child of Dr. G. Leslie Smith and Helen (Horning) Smith of Troy. Sally's mother worked closely with her father, who was an optometrist and proprietor of Smith Bros. Jewelry Store in Troy. Her aunt, Nancy (Horning) Merritt (Jim) was like a sister and lifetime friend. Nancy and Jim will be forever close at Glenwood Cemetery.
Sally graduated from Troy High School in 1955 and Bloomsburg University in 1959. She was proudly a teacher at Canton High School. She was a lifelong member at First United Methodist Church of Troy (Holy Trinity).
Sally and Jerry's affection for their community was honored, by the Troy Chamber of Commerce, as Persons of the Year in 2012, for their philanthropic contributions.
Sally leaves behind her husband, Jerry, and two sons, Bill Vickery (Jean) of Troy; Bruce Vickery, Esq. (Sarah) of Wellsboro; and her granddaughter, Stephanie Manzo (Dr. Tim), of Bellingham, Wash.
Sally spent every day keeping track of her other grandchildren, Noah, Micah, Akiva, and Saia. Sally also cherished her friendship with Beverly Johnston.
A perfect day would be the peace of her screened in porch at Mt. Lake, reading her book and watching the kids do cannonballs off the dock.
Sally's legacy is her selfless soul and anyone who was touched by her selfless love.
Family and friends are welcome to call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, , at the Gerald W. Vickery, Jr. Funeral Home, 1093 West Main St., Troy. A funeral will follow thereafter. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sally Vickery's memory to the First United Methodist (Holy Trinity) Church and/or .
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020