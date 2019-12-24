Home

SAMUEL WANDELL JR.


1933 - 2019
SAMUEL WANDELL JR. Obituary
Samuel Wandell, Jr., 86, of Morris, died Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at the Bath VA Hospice, Bath, N.Y. with his family by his side.
He was born July 23, 1933, a son of Samuel and Francis Wandell and raised by the Rev. Glen and Florence (Tice) Dewey. Samuel was a U.S. Army Veteran.
Surviving Samuel are a son and three daughters: Gary Wandell of Horseheads, N.Y., Deborah (Vince) Thomas of Morris, Holly (Kay) Wandell of Canton, Amy Roof of Towanda; nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Arthur E. Dewey of Bethesda, Md., Robert Wandell of Mansfield; and a sister, Tressa Giles of Mansfield; special friends Dwight Sharp of Liberty and Marshall Hulslander of Mansfield. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, James Wandell and Donald Welch; a sister, Amanda Brace and a granddaughter, Kasey Wandell.
In honoring Samuel's wishes, there will be no services. Burial will take place in the VA National Cemetery, Bath, NY. Memorial contributions in Samuel's honor may be directed to VA Hospice Services, Bath, NY @ www.pay.gov/public/form/start/46646309.
Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in The Wellsboro Gazette from Dec. 24 to Dec. 30, 2019
