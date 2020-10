Sandra Ann Walker, 68, of Mansfield, passed away after a 10-month battle with cancer on Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020 at The Green Home in Wellsboro. She was born on Dec. 27, 1951, a daughter of Ion and Adella (Bliss) Walker, Sr. In honoring Sandra's wishes, there will be no services. Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc. 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, is assisting the family. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com